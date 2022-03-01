Scala Market Capitalization Tops $790,373.36 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. Scala has a total market capitalization of $790,373.36 and approximately $12,682.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00042668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.41 or 0.06653664 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,055.24 or 0.99825462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00043493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00047400 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

