Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,003 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth $68,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth $79,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $120.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.41.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

