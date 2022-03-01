Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,009 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,087 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $561.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $413.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $385.34 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.35. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

