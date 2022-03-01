Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,649,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,644,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,958.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.95. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,330.00 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5,393.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5,232.89.
NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NVR. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,437.40.
NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.
