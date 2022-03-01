Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,649,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,644,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,958.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.95. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,330.00 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5,393.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5,232.89.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $76.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVR. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,437.40.

About NVR (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.