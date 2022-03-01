Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 54,600 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LEVI opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

