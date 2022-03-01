Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.40

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.40 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 27.75 ($0.37), with a volume of 1306580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.20 ($0.38).

The stock has a market capitalization of £252.15 million and a P/E ratio of -6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 15.67 and a current ratio of 15.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 30.66.

In related news, insider Tim Edwards bought 104,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £34,351.68 ($46,091.08).

As a global asset and wealth manager, Schroders delivers a broad range of investments designed to meet the diverse needs of institutions, intermediaries and high net worth individuals. For over 200 years we have built principled partnerships with our clients, putting them at the centre of everything we do.

