Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $841,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 80,517 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $33.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

