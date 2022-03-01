Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 185.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13.

