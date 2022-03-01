Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,597.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,674,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055,937 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 363.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,885,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,367,000 after purchasing an additional 738,520 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,544,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,703,000 after acquiring an additional 70,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,097,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,029,000 after acquiring an additional 72,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13.

