Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Position Raised by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,895,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,983 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 11.0% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. McAdam LLC owned about 1.25% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $111,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6,200.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,532. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $60.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.89.

