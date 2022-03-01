Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Receives $71.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

SCOTF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Scout24 from €71.00 ($79.78) to €70.00 ($78.65) in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCOTF opened at $62.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average is $73.03. Scout24 has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

