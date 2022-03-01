SEA (NYSE:SE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SE stock traded down $17.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.93. 565,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,890,671. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $111.50 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 1.43.

SE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on SEA from $427.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SEA from $420.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in SEA by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

