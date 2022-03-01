Security Bank (OTCMKTS:SYBJF) Shares Up 2.3%

Security Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:SYBJF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Security Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30.

Security Bank Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to wholesale and retail clients in the Philippines. It operates through Financial Markets, Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and All Other segments. The company's Financial Markets segment offers money market, foreign exchange, financial derivatives, securities distribution, asset management, and trust and fiduciary services.

