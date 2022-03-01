Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $11.59 Million Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 446,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 1.16% of AngioDynamics worth $11,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 28.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 95.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 146,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 71,395 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 25.4% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 132.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 22,516 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 87.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $911.01 million, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

