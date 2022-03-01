Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $12.39 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.48.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,661 shares of company stock worth $5,652,218. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $210.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $157.55 and a one year high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.94%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

