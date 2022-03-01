Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 3,006 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.30% of Goosehead Insurance worth $16,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 27.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,898,000 after purchasing an additional 64,498 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth about $305,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 9.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 72.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,589,000 after acquiring an additional 57,915 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $86.98 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $75.04 and a 1 year high of $181.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 347.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $847,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 18,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total value of $2,563,889.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,863 in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

