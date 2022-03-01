Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Sprout Social worth $10,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.91.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $40,661.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 157,050 shares of company stock worth $11,814,347 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

SPT opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.10. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

