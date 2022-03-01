Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,608 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.19% of Under Armour worth $18,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 551.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 67,725 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

UAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. OTR Global raised shares of Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

