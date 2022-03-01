Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 2,648 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $17,940,777.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 930,800 shares of company stock worth $76,406,492. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APH stock opened at $76.01 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

