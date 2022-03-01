Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 5,306 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $15,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,509,000 after buying an additional 26,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cintas by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 12.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,424,000 after purchasing an additional 121,180 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cintas by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,218,000 after purchasing an additional 63,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cintas by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,776,000 after purchasing an additional 130,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $375.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $396.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.37. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $321.39 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

About Cintas (Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.