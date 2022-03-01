Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Raises Dividend to $1.15 Per Share

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.145 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

Sempra Energy has raised its dividend payment by 22.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Sempra Energy has a payout ratio of 49.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sempra Energy to earn $8.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $144.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $145.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.76.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 876,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,007,000 after buying an additional 22,004 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,245,000 after buying an additional 25,643 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

