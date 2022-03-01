SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.09.
S has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.
In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $5,147,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charlene T. Begley acquired 1,395 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $59,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,560 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,629 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of S traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.50. 4,524,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887,362. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.41.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.
SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)
SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SentinelOne (S)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.