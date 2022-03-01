SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.09.

S has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $5,147,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charlene T. Begley acquired 1,395 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $59,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,560 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,629 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,294,000 after buying an additional 2,046,225 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,713 shares during the period. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,295,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,323,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.50. 4,524,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887,362. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.41.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.