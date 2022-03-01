Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SESN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,540. The company has a market capitalization of $122.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.61. Sesen Bio has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SESN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,488,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,511,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 243.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 462,991 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 403,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 384.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 379,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 301,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

