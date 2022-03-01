SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Trading 5.6% Higher

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €5.68 ($6.38) and last traded at €5.65 ($6.35). 315,276 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.35 ($6.01).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.62) target price on SGL Carbon in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €8.02 ($9.01) target price on SGL Carbon in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.84. The stock has a market cap of $690.83 million and a P/E ratio of -7.61.

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

