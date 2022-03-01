Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,400 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 2,400 ($32.20) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.51) price objective on Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,440 ($32.74) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.25) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,500 ($33.54) price objective on Shell in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,453.50 ($32.92).

Get Shell alerts:

LON SHEL opened at GBX 1,961.20 ($26.31) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £150.03 billion and a PE ratio of 10.37. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,080 ($27.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.37), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,200,590.37).

Shell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.