Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.20. 35,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,132,000 after acquiring an additional 263,142 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 18,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

