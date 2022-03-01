Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.20. 35,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $61.53.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.