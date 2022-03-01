Shiba Inu Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Shiba Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Shiba Inu has a market cap of $14.96 billion and $2.22 billion worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00043259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.18 or 0.06730881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,565.36 or 0.99563882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00044704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00048391 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Shiba Inu Coin Profile

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win . Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

