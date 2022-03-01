Shimadzu (OTCMKTS:SHMZF) Trading Down 5.5%

Shimadzu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMZF – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.25 and last traded at $34.25. 299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.92.

Shimadzu Corporation manufactures and sells analytical and measuring instruments, medical systems, industrial machinery, and aircraft equipment worldwide. Its analytical and measuring instruments include gas and liquid chromatography, gas and liquid chromatograph-mass spectrometry, data management and software, molecular spectroscopy, elemental analysis, surface analysis, life science lab instrument, total organic carbon analysis, continuous monitoring analysis, thermal analysis, particle size analysis, materials testing and inspection, non-destructive testing, and balance products.

