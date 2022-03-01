Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shin-Etsu Chemical (SHECY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shin-Etsu Chemical (SHECY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.