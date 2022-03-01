Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS SHECY opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

