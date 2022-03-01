Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Sells C$430,568.93 in Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$844.25, for a total value of C$430,568.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$356,274.68.

SHOP opened at C$879.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1,282.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1,661.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.99. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$752.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,228.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 11.37.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2,068.00.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

