Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for M Winkworth (LON:WINK)

M Winkworth (LON:WINK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of WINK stock opened at GBX 195 ($2.62) on Tuesday. M Winkworth has a 1 year low of GBX 136 ($1.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 220 ($2.95). The firm has a market cap of £24.83 million and a PE ratio of 10.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 197.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03.

M Winkworth Company Profile (Get Rating)

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

