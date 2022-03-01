Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for M Winkworth (LON:WINK)

M Winkworth (LON:WINK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of WINK stock opened at GBX 195 ($2.62) on Tuesday. M Winkworth has a 1 year low of GBX 136 ($1.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 220 ($2.95). The firm has a market cap of £24.83 million and a PE ratio of 10.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 197.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03.
M Winkworth Company Profile (Get Rating)
