Short Interest in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Drops By 89.7%

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the January 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter worth $797,000.
Shares of VCXA stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.82.
10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II is based in New York.
