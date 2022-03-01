Short Interest in ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Drops By 88.9%

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the January 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS ADFJF remained flat at $$1.37 on Tuesday. ADF Group has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures; and miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services.

