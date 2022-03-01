Short Interest in Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Expands By 1,388.9%

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 1,388.9% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Adhera Therapeutics stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Adhera Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.09.
Adhera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
