Short Interest in Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Expands By 1,388.9%

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 1,388.9% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Adhera Therapeutics stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Adhera Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.09.

Adhera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development and commercialization of drug therapeutics for chronic and acute diseases in the United States. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018.

