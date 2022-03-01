Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Declines By 88.9%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. lifted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of BDIMF stock remained flat at $$3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $194.13 million, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36.

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

