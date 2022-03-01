Short Interest in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Declines By 85.0%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the January 31st total of 79,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOL. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,237,000 after acquiring an additional 514,026 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 345,338 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 1,314,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 467,924 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 346.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,161,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after buying an additional 901,750 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after buying an additional 61,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

