Short Interest in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Drops By 92.0%

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the January 31st total of 8,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSWL opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. Deswell Industries has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deswell Industries by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Deswell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deswell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deswell Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded plastic parts and components, electrical products and subassemblies and metallic molds and accessories. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The Plastic Injection Molding segment includes plastic components for electric entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges, and cases for photocopiers and printers; parts for audio equipment; medical testing equipment; and automobile components.

