Short Interest in GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Drops By 90.0%

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GRRB remained flat at $$28.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $33.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of GrandSouth Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Grandsouth Bancorp. operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating GrandSouth Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, loans, special services, factoring, gift cards, and travel cards. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

