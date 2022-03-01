Short Interest in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) Declines By 100.0%

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCAC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $14,737,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition by 288.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 522,838 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,744,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,039,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

GCAC opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Growth Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

