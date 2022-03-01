Short Interest in Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Drops By 88.1%

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the January 31st total of 361,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,152,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JBAXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 64 to CHF 65 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Julius Bär Gruppe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Julius Bär Gruppe stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 113,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,352. Julius Bär Gruppe has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.