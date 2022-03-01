Short Interest in London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Declines By 93.2%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the January 31st total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LNSTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group to GBX 9,050 ($121.43) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9,050.00.

London Stock Exchange Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.72. 442,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,536. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.11. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $34.95.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

