Short Interest in Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Declines By 94.1%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the January 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NTOIY stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 110,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.29. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $17.38 and a 1 year high of $34.43.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.