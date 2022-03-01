Short Interest in RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Increases By 1,950.0%

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 1,950.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,868,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RushNet stock opened at 0.00 on Tuesday. RushNet has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.02.

About RushNet

RushNet, Inc engages in the manufacturing and sale of products such as carbonated and non-carbonated alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Glenwood Springs, CO.

