Short Interest in Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Declines By 90.0%

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sega Sammy stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

OTCMKTS:SGAMY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.21. Sega Sammy has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $4.79.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $896.56 million during the quarter.

About Sega Sammy

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc engages in the amusement and entertainment business. It operates through the following segments: Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, Entertainment Content, and Resort. The Pachislot and Pachinko segment includes the development, manufacture and sale of pachislot and pachinko machines.

