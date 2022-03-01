Short Interest in The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Expands By 6,500.0%

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 6,500.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Caldwell Partners International stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Caldwell Partners International has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72.

About Caldwell Partners International

Caldwell Partners International, Inc is a technology-powered talent acquisition company, which specializes in recruitment at all levels. It operates through the Caldwell and IQTalent Partners, Inc (IQTP) segments. The Caldwell segment includes operation with partners in Canada, the United States, Europe and Australia, with functional currencies being the Canadian dollar, US dollar, and British pound.

