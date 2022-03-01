Short Interest in Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) Expands By 3,780.0%

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 3,780.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 968,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WHZT opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Whiting USA Trust II has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36.

About Whiting USA Trust II

Whiting USA Trust II is a statutory trust. The company was founded on December 5, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

