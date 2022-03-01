SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.82. The company has a market cap of $738.79 million, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $37.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $40,637.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $97,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,962,000 after acquiring an additional 304,050 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter.

SI-BONE Company Profile (Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

