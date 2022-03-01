SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.82. The company has a market cap of $738.79 million, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $37.21.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,962,000 after acquiring an additional 304,050 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter.
SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.
