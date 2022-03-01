SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $738.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.75 and a quick ratio of 12.04. SI-BONE has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $37.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $40,637.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $38,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,359 shares of company stock worth $358,333. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SI-BONE by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SI-BONE by 393.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SI-BONE by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIBN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

SI-BONE Company Profile (Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.