Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIA. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Sienna Senior Living to a buy rating and set a C$16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.77.

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$15.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.09. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$13.21 and a 52-week high of C$16.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 303.90%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

