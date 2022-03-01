Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.07. Sierra Wireless posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 111.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on SWIR shares. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWIR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.99. 17,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $717.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.10.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

